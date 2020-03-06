Prominent town centre coffee shop available to rent

A prominent café unit in the Market Square area has been placed up for rent.

The premises at 8 Eimear Court was most recently occupied by The Usual Place 4U coffee shop.

The business had been trading for only around six months following the closure of the popular Jackie’s Café premises last September after nine years.

Letting agent Sherry FitzGerald Carroll says the unit is ready to move into immediately.

Agent Martin McEneaney said: “Unit 8 occupies a prime trading position with frontage to Eimear Court and is conveniently located adjacent to Clanbrassil Street the Boyd s Shopping Centre and Carpark, Longwalk Shopping Centre, Dundalk Bus Station and an extensive range of banks, shops and services.

“The subject unit provides a self-contained cafe unit extending to approx. 720 sq. ft. It offers a town centre profile with the additional benefit of a high level of footfall and patronage from a clientele engaged in town centre business activities. The property is fully serviced and ready for immediate occupation. The accommodation is laid out to provide an open plan caf at ground floor with kitchen storage and toilet facilities at first floor level. Rear access and parking.”

Rent and lease terms are available on application by contact Martin at Sherry FitzGerald Carroll on 042 9332173.