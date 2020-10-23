‘Pub on the Hill’ at Mullacrew for sale

The former ‘Pub on the Hill’ at Mullacrew has been placed up for sale.

Formerly ‘Sharkey’s’, the pub has been closed for many years but is being sold as a 0.35 acre piece of development land with an €80,000 asking price.

Selling agents Leinster Property Assessors said: “This outstanding development site has had previous planning permission approved for demolition and alteration works to the existing building.”

