Public consultation on Ardee Bypass to take place this evening

A public consultation on the N52 Ardee Bypass will take place in Ardee this evening.

Hosted by Louth County Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland, the consultation will take place in Ardee Parish Centre on Hale Street from 4pm to 8pm.

A notice from the local authority said: “Louth County Council, with the support of Transport Infrastructure Ireland, are conducting a detailed review of the scheme, considering alternative junction strategies and undertaking an appraisal of the options to deliver the optimal solution.

“The purpose of this public consultation is to invite submissions from the public and interested stakeholders regarding the junction strategy, so that this information may be used to assist the design team in the development of the scheme.”

Further details can be obtained here.