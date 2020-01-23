Public meeting to discuss boil water notice in Tallanstown called for next week

A public meeting to discuss the ongoing boil water notice in place in Tallanstown village will take place next week.

Around 600 customers in the village have had to boil their water since July 30th.

The impacted areas include Chestnut Grove; Castle View; Rathbrist cottages; Glyde road; Tallansfield Manor; Glyde View and Tullarsfield.

While the issue previously impacted those in Louth Village, Knockbridge, Carnalogue, Mills of Louth, Knockdillon and surrounding areas, this was resolved in October.

The Boil Water Notice was put in place for the entire public water supply as a precautionary measure following issues with the treatment process which impacted on the disinfection process at the Water Treatment Plant. This led to inadequate chlorination of the public water supply.

Work has been ongoing to try to resolve the issue but as yet the boil water notice remains in place.

Now six months on from it being implemented a public meeting has been called for Wednesday January 29th at 8pm in Tallanstown Community Hall to discuss the situation.

All interested parties are invited to attend.