Public reminded not to make unnecessary journeys this Bank Holiday weekend

Gardaí have reminded people not to violate the lockdown regulations this Bank Holiday weekend.

There will be zero tolerance for anyone who makes unnecessary journeys as Gardaí continue to work to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

People are reminded that the 2km limit applies with the extension to 5km not kicking in until Tuesday.

Last month Gardaí were given new powers by the Government to fine or detain those failing to adhere to COVID-19 lockdown regulations. Gardaí have since arrested 76 people under the laws against non-essential travel — as a new wave of checkpoints began in recent days.



Operation Fanacht, which started at 7am on Wednesday, runs until Monday night.