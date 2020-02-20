Publican wins appeal against €28,000 contribution sought for upgrade of McGeough’s

A local businessman has won his appeal to have a development contribution removed as a condition for the upgrade of his premises.

Last March a major extension was given the go ahead for McGeough’s Bar and Restaurant in Roden Place.

Owner Andrew McGeough was granted conditional planning permission by Louth County Council to install a bar, restaurant and function room on the first floor of the existing premises at Condil House along with a roof garden for outside dining.

One of the conditions associated with the application was that he pay the sum of €28,160 to the planning authority “as a special contribution under section 48(2)(c) of the Planning and Development Act 2000, as amended and in accordance with Article 10 Special Development Contributions of the Louth County Council Development Contribution Scheme 2016 – 2021, in lieu of the shortfall in the provision of 11 car parking space required by the subject development.”

This was due to be paid in full prior to the commencement of the development or in phased amounts if agreed by the council.

This has now been overturned following an appeal to An Bord Pleanála by Mr McGeough.

The Board found that: “In this case, the terms of the Development Contribution Scheme were incorrectly interpreted and applied by the planning authority in respect of a contribution towards public infrastructure and facilities benefiting development in the area of the planning authority, i.e. car parking spaces and car parks and ancillary works.

“In deciding not to accept the Inspector’s recommendation to attach condition number 8, the Board considered that the works completed, proposed and being considered, did not qualify as works to which Section 48(2)(c) of the Planning and Development Act 2000, as amended, applied.”

As part of the application, Mr McGeough has been given the go ahead to change the use of the first floor office development to a bar, restaurant and function room with ancillary toilet and kitchen facilities. Access to the first floor bar/restaurant accommodation will be via a new staircase positioned in the ground floor bar/restaurant area.

As part of the proposal there will be minor elevational changes to the northern and eastern facades of the building, which will include the provision of an emergency escape staircase along the eastern facade and the provision of an external balcony to the northern facade of the proposed function room.

Mr McGeough is also set to replace the existing lean-to-roof structure to the keg room and bottle store with a new flat roof construction with perimeter wall and balustrade to the rear of the property which will be used as a roof garden for external dining with access from the first floor bar / restaurant accommodation and all associated site development works.