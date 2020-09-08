Pubs expected to be allowed to re-open from September 21st

Pubs locally and across the country that do not service food are expected to be allowed to re-open from Monday September 21st.

Cabinet is understood to have agreed to the re-opening of so-called ‘wet pubs’, which have been closed for six months in order to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The re-opening will be subject to local restrictions that may arise from time to time.

Draft Government guidelines, which were drawn up in conjunction with Fáilte Ireland, were circulated to vintners’ groups last weekend.

They are broadly the same as those that have been brought in for pubs where food is being served.

These include keeping customer records for contact tracing purposes and time slots that are limited to one hour and 45 minutes where physical distancing of one metre can be maintained.

However, time slots of 105 minutes would not be a requirement where physical distancing of two metres can be “strictly maintained”.

There will also be strict regulations such as a requirement that all drinks will be served at tables only and these tables must be socially distanced.