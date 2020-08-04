Pubs will not be re-opening this Monday

Pubs will not re-open this coming Monday.

The Government has opted against entering Phase 4 which would have seen the re-opening of pubs which have been closed since March.

They had been due to re-open last month but this was pushed out until August 10th.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin also confirmed that the current restrictions on numbers attending indoor and outdoor gatherings will remain unchanged.

This will be reviewed in three weeks on August 31st.

Meanwhile, face coverings will become mandatory in shops and shops centres from Monday August 10th.

It is also understood that restaurants already open will have to close by 11pm.