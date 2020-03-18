Q-KANGAROO offer their service for free to local restaurants and cafés

Dundalk company Q-KANGAROO is offering its service for free to local businesses at present to help them through the current delay phase of Covid-19.

The Q-KANGAROO app allows you to pre-order from a range of local restaurants. While a number have already signed up, any existing businesses who want to use the service to keep trading and comply with social distancing can log on to www.qkangaroo.com for further details.

Jamie McGivern of Q-KANGAROO said: “With all that is going on, we are offering our services for free to local restaurants and cafes in order for them to keep business going where possible and that their customers can keep getting their food and beverages.

“With the app, we are helping people avoid using cash and avoid standing in queues to keep in line with Social Distancing guidelines. We want to let as many people know as possible about this.

“We’re trying to make life in Dundalk a bit more easier now with everything that’s happening,” he said.