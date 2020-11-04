Questions invited for County Louth Joint Policing Committee

The County Louth Joint Policing Committee advises that due to Covid 19 Restrictions they are unable to meet the requirement to hold a public meeting in 2020.

However the committee wish to provide an opportunity for the public to engage with the JPC and raise any issues they may have with the JPC members.

The function of a JPC is to serve as a forum for consultations, discussions and recommendations on matters affecting the policing of the local authority’s administrative area. Members of the public have the right to make their views known and ask questions.

Whilst a public meeting is not permitted at present the JPC members wish to facilitate discussion and consultation for the public on matters affecting policing in the local area.

As a result members of the public are invited to submit in writing a question or raise an issue on matters affecting policing within their local area. The issue/question will be forwarded to the relevant authority and a response will issue at the November JPC meeting. In addition a written response will issue to the individual after the meeting has finished.

Any issues/ questions can be forwarded in writing in advance to Administrative Officer , Estate Management , Louth County Council, Millennium Centre, Dundalk, Co Louth or to estatemanagement@louthcoco.ie and please indicate the JPC area to which the question pertains.

All questions must be submitted by Wednesday 4th November 2020

The Drogheda Joint Policing Committee is scheduled for Monday 9 th November 2020

November 2020 The Dundalk Joint Policing Committee is scheduled for Tuesday 10 th November 2020

November 2020 The Ardee Joint Policing Committee is scheduled for Thursday 12th November 2020

Please note that the Joint Policing Committee may not consider matters relating to specific criminal investigation or prosecution or matters relating to the security of the State.