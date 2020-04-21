Radio Caroline founder Ronan O’Rahilly passes away

The death has occurred of Radio Caroline founder Ronan O’Rahilly.

The 79-year-old passed away peacefully yesterday in Carlingford Nursing Home.

Ronan’s parents owned Greenore Port while his grandfather Michael died in the Easter Rising in Dublin in 1916.

He was best known for setting up the pirate station Radio Caroline, which was kitted out in Greenore in 1963 before launching in 1964 where it broadcast off the coast of Essex.

Having merged with a rival pirate Atlanta Radio, a second ship, Radio Caroline North, dropped anchor off the Isle of Man with the signal subsequently broadcast into Ireland.

Both the South and North ships continued broadcasting until 1968. It later returned to one of the original ships in 1972 but closed in 1980 MV Mi Amigo sank during heavy North Sea storms. There was another comeback in 1983 aboard the MV Ross Revenge before its 27 year unlicensed tenure ended in 1991 following a sustained campaign against it by the British, Belgian and Dutch authorities, which culminated in the former Icelandic trawler being raided and equipment removed.

It now operates as a legal medium-wave and online station featuring several of its old North Sea staff.

The setting up of Radio Caroline inspired the 2009 Richard Curtis film, The Boat That Rocked.

Ronan also had a number of clubs in London and managed a number of stars including Georgie Fame, Alexis Korner and James Bond star George Lazenby.

He returned to Ireland a number of years ago after being diagnosed as suffering from vascular dementia.