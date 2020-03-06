Rafferty selected to compete at Arnold Palmer Cup this July

Dundalk Golf Club’s Caolan Rafferty has been selected to compete at the prestigious Arnold Palmer Cup at Lahinch Golf Club from July 3rd to 5th.

The Palmer Cup is a Ryder Cup style event featuring the world’s top University golfers.

Rafferty is eligible as he is currently studying at Maynooth University where he is in his final year.

It will be the 26-year-old’s debut at the event. He is ranked 19th in the Men’s Amateur Golf Rankings and has already shown plenty of form this year after picking up two top-10s at the GUI’s recent trip to South Africa.

Golf Manager of the Paddy Harrington Scholarship Program at Maynooth University Barry Fennelly said: “Caolan has proved that he is a world class player through his rise in the world amateur golf rankings in recent years and I am delighted he is getting rewarded with this opportunity.

“Caolan becomes the fourth Paddy Harrington golf scholar at Maynooth University to compete in the Arnold Palmer Cup. Maynooth have now been represented at six of the last eight stagings of the Arnold Palmer Cup, a feat not matched by any institution outside of the United States.”