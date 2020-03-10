Rain expected tonight before sunny spells arrive on Wednesday

It is due to rain later tonight but dry weather with some sunny spells are expected tomorrow.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for today and tomorrow.

Louth Weather said: “Tuesday sees a mix of cloud and spells of hazy sunshine. Mostly dry but there will be showers about especially in northern parts and most likely this afternoon. Fresh westerly winds easing this evening. Max 11°C. Dry, cool and clear through the early part of tonight. Later in the night rain will arrive and temperatures will rise. Minimum 4°C.

“Wednesday morning and much of the afternoon will be dry with some sunny spells. A period of rain is due in the late afternoon and early evening. Fresh SW winds. Max 8°C. Cold Wednesday night with ice forming quite widely.”

You can follow Louth Weather’s updates here.