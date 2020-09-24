Rain today set to clear with a good weekend of weather forecast

It might be raining at present but the good news is that conditions are set to improve with a good weekend in store weather-wise.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for the next few days.

Louth Weather’s summary read:

Colder than average

Apart from today, no rain Friday through Sunday

Average winds

Sunshine above average

Sunrise – 7.20am

Sunset – 7.10pm

“BACKGROUND – As I outlined this day last week and again in Monday’s weekly forecast, I was keeping a close eye on a complicated low that would be close to us today. Even at this late stage I am not certain exactly how it will play out today. Thankfully once this low drifts SE later today, things improve with a ridge of high pressure for Friday and the weekend. Next week will be more unsettled with low pressure dominating.

“THURSDAY – A complicated setup today, with several bands of rain positioned over Louth. These are pushing slowly north, but are circulating around the centre of a low pressure system over The Midlands. So we can all expect some rain this morning and early afternoon. However amounts will vary widely and it’s impossible to say exactly where and when it will rain. By early to mid afternoon, the last of the rain should have cleared away and then it will turn drier (the odd shower is still possible) and brighter. Easterly winds will back northerly later and will be fresh and gusty at times. Cold at 12°C. Clear and dry tonight. A good night for stargazing. Fresh N winds. Minimum 8°C.

“FRIDAY – Most areas staying totally dry, though I wouldn’t rule out the odd shower. Some good long sunny spells. Fresh and gusty NW winds. Cold at 13°C.

“SATURDAY – Dry and mostly sunny. Moderate NW winds. Max 15°C.

“SUNDAY – Dry. Some sunny breaks, but much cloudier than Saturday. Moderate westerly winds. Max 15°C.

“NEXT WEEK – Turning more unsettled with rain likely every day. Warmer than this week. Keeping an eye on a possible developing low coming our way mid week.”

You can follow Louth Weather’s updates here.