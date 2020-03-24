Range of new restrictions expected to be announced by Government later today

A range of new restrictions are expected to be announced by the Government today which will limit the amount of movement for people both locally and nationally.

According to RTÉ News, the measures are likely to result in the closure of all restaurants, cafés, hairdressers and a range of other service sectors regarded as non-essential.

Restrictions will also be introduced for outside gatherings.

While the measures will not be an exact replica of what has been announced in the UK, they will be significant.

Priority testing for health staff, including GPs, will also be introduced.

General health testing will also be increased for those with symptoms.

Officials believe these are the correct measures now, for the right period of time, however further measures are expected in the weeks ahead.