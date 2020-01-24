Rape Crisis North East seeking helpline volunteers

Due to the increase in the number of helpline calls in 2019, Rape Crisis North East is currently looking for volunteers to attend a specialised helpline training programme and become helpline supporters for the centre.

Rape Crisis North East is offering you the opportunity to attend a Helpline Training Programme which will commence on Wednesday March 4th and finish on Thursday April 2nd.

The training is free and in return, RCNE will ask you to commit to four hours of your time per week to provide telephone counselling support to survivors of rape and sexual violence.

The workshops take place over five weeks at the Cherrywood Counselling Centre at the Great Northern Distillery Offices on the Carrick Road in Dundalk. They will be held two days per week on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9.30am to 4pm.

RCNE Helpline Service is a ‘lifeline’ for many victims of rape and sexual abuse who need to talk to someone who cares. All the telephone volunteers are trained to listen, support and offer information and counselling support to callers who use the line.

If you would like to become a helpline volunteer, please contact Rape Crisis North East and they will forward to you a Helpline Application Form. Phone 042 9339491 / 1800 21 21 22 or email info@rcne.ie. Alternatively, visit www.rcne.ie and download an application form.

Closing date for accepting applications is Friday February 14th and applicants must be at least 25 years of age.