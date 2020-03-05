Rás Tailteann to finish in Blackrock this summer

This year’s Rás Tailteann International Cycling Race will finish in Blackrock.

The five day event will finish in the village on Sunday June 14th.

This event will be made up of eight international teams, 30 national teams, over 170 professional cyclists and a cavalcade of 44 vehicles consisting of Gardaí, support crew, media and marshalls.

The fifth and final leg of the race on day five will commence from Kinnegad and will race 135 kilometers to Blackrock.

The race will comprise of 170 cyclists and a support team of over 40 vehicles who will complete four laps of the village with the final lap crossing the line around 3pm on the day.

Aine Corcoran of the Blackrock Tourism and Development Group sai: “This is a superb oppertunity for us to showcase our beautiful village to the National and International media which will be reporting on this race on a daily basis. The fact that the race finishes in Blackrock village will mean that the eyes of the Cycling World will be on us for this thrilling race as it crosses the line on the main street in June.”

The race is being organsied by the RÁS Committee and local member Pat O’Shaughnessy is a well known Louth cyclist and radio presenter.

He said: “We couldn’t think of a more spectacular or scenic location in Ireland than beautiful Blackrock so the race will reach its conclusion in the seaside village after five days of fierce competition.

“We have received a warm welcome from the people of Blackrock and we hope that they will be just as excited as we are about this famous cycling event as it comes to the heart of the village,” said O’Shaughnessy.

The event will require significant organisation by the RÁS committee who are working in cooperation with County Councils, the Gardaí, support teams and stewards as they move around the country over the five days.