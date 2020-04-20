RCSI Hospital Group take over running of Dealgan House Nursing Home

The RCSI Hospital Group has taken over the running of Dealgan House Nursing Home in Dundalk until the end of May.

The group, who run both Our Lady of Lourdes and Louth County Hospital, said in a statement that they were taking over the operational management of the care home in Toberona to assist during the period of Covid-19.

They said they would be “responsible for ensuring a necessary model of care through provision of appropriate nursing and medical staff, thereby ensuring residents’ wellbeing.”

The nursing home currently accommodates 63 residents with the families of those residing there set to be notified of the change from today.

The new system will remain in place until May 31st when it will be reviewed.

RTE News reports there has been 10 deaths of residents of the nursing home in the last 10 days – some in hospital – but it has not been confirmed how many of these were due to Covid-19.