Re-live ‘Songs for Our Local Heroes’ tribute music show

Many thanks to the thousands of viewers you tuned in to Talk of the Town’s ‘Songs for Our Local Heroes’ event on Facebook last night.

For those who missed the 26 minute show, you can still check it out below…

The musical event was organised by Talk of the Town to show our local and support for our local heroes working on the front line to keep us safe during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Anyone who enjoyed the tribute show, which featured performances from Stewart Agnew, Sinead McNally, Henry Mac, Paudie Breen, The Mary Wallopers and Jinx Lennon, can make a donation to Dundalk FC’s GoFundMe campaign here. Anything you can donate, big or small, is greatly appreciated.

On the back of the success of last night’s event, we are considering a second event next week so if you’d like to submit a song please email us at news@talkofthetown.ie