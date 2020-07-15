Re-opening of pubs set to be delayed until August 10th

The Government has decided to postpone the re-opening of pubs until Monday August 10th.

Pubs who do not serve food have been closed since mid-March but were due to re-open this coming Monday July 20th.

This has now been postponed by Cabinet over fears regarding the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases.

Pubs already opened who serve a substantial meal are unaffected by the decision.

According to The Irish Independent, central to the Government’s concerns are the rise in infections among younger people who are more likely to go to pubs or attend mass gatherings.

Earlier today Gardaí said most pubs had been complying with Covid-19 guidelines, with Operation Navigation uncovering just 37 potential breaches of the regulations so far nationally.

At present, pubs are only allowed serve alcohol to customers who purchase a “substantial” meal costing at least €9. Customers should only be on the premises for one hour and 45 minutes.

The wearing of face coverings is also likely to be made compulsory in shops and other indoor settings.