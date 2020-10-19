Record day for new Covid-19 cases but just seven are in Louth

While a record new number of daily cases of Covid-19 was confirmed nationally last night by the National Public Health Emergency Team, just seven were in Louth.

This was the third lowest number in the country with only Waterford and Leitrim (both 5) recording less.

Nevertheless the seven new cases bring to 1,1312 the number of confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in Louth as of midnight on Saturday October 17th.

There have now been 242 new cases in Louth in the last 14 days with the 14 day incidence rate per 100,000 population now standing at 187.8. While far too high, this is the eighth lowest in the country and well below the national rate of 251.0.

There has been a total of 1,852 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday 17 October, the HPSC has been notified of 1,283 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 49,962 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified last night:

651 are women / 628 are men

68% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 31 years old

408 in Dublin, 156 in Cork, 88 in Kildare, 80 in Meath, 55 in Limerick and the remaining 496 cases are spread across 21 counties

As of 2pm today, 277 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. There have been 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.