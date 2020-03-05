Record entry signed up for Carlingford Half Marathon & 10k race

A record entry is expected for this Saturday’s Carlingford Half Marathon & 10k run in aid of St Brigid’s Special School.

The event, which runs from 9am to 2pm on the day, has sold out with medals having arrived despite delays from China due to the Coronavirus.

The half marathon will start and end in Carlingford at the Sailing Club, taking in the beautiful surrounds of the Cooley peninsula, Ballagan Point, Mourne Mountains and Carlingford Lough.

The 10K route is similar to the Half Marathon one except it cuts off to make the route shorter but the finish route is the same. Water will be provided along both routes.