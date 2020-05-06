Record number of death notices posted on RIP.ie in Co Louth in April

Analysis carried out by Maynooth University and the University of Limerick found a record number of death notices were posted to RIP.ie in Louth last month.

The increase in mortalities was attributed to the Covid-19 pandemic according to the report’s authors Gerard McCarthy of Maynooth University and Pádraig MacCarron of the University of Limerick.

The figures for Louth on RIP.ie were the highest for any month on record from 2010 to present, according to the study, with similar unwanted records achieved in Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Meath, Cavan and Monaghan. In Carlow, Cork, and Kerry, the number of death notices in April 2020 is the highest number of postings in any April.

In total there were 126 deaths recorded in Louth last month on RIP.ie.

Elsewhere in Ireland, the number of death notices posted is below previous maximums. However, it is the less densely populated and mainly rural border counties of Cavan and Monaghan that have been proportionally hardest hit. Twice as many death notices have been posted on RIP.ie in Cavan and Monaghan in April 2020 than for an average April.

Dr MacCarron said RIP.ie’s death notices are a good representation of mortality and correlate with CSO statistics.

