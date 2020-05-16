Recovery truck driver forced to hitch a lift after vehicle is impounded for two offences

A recovery truck driver needed to hitch a lift himself after having his vehicle impounded for a range of offences by Gardaí on the M1 motorway yesterday.

During a patrol, the Dundalk Roads Policing Unit stopped the driver on the motorway for use of a mobile phone while driving.

It then transpired that the tax and insurance on the vehicle were out of date since February 2018 and November 2019 respectively.

The vehicle was subsequently impounded with a court date to follow for the driver.