Recruitment campaign launched for additional staff in local hospitals

The RCSI Hospital Group have launched a recruitment campaign for additional staff at both Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda and the Louth County Hospital in Dundalk.

Permanent and temporary contracts as well as flexible working arrangements are available.

A post from the group said: “RCSI Hospital Group, Our Lady of Lourdes and Louth County Hospital have over 3000 staff delivering care to the North East Region.

“We aim to provide world-class care, and exceptional clinical services with respect and compassion.

“Please come and support our fight against Covid-19 as we launch our recruitment campaign to support our Health Service.”

Current opportunities include:

Nursing

Midwifery

Health and Social Care Professionals

Patient and Client Care

For informal enquiries contact Emma McArdle, Recruitment Manager, by emailing: HR.OLOL@hse.ie

For applications Email Curriculum Vitae and Cover Letter in area of interest to HR.OLOL@hse.ie

Closing Date is 6th May 2020.

Proposed Interview Dates: To be confirmed and will be held through Skype

Post Specific Information is available on www.hse.ie and here.