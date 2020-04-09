Recycling centre to return to normal opening hours from next week

Louth County Council has confirmed that the recycling centres in Dundalk and Drogheda would be returning to normal opening hours from next week.

The V&W Recycling Centre on the Newry Road had only been open from 9.30am to 3pm on Friday and Saturday last weekend but they will be open as normal from next Tuesday.

The regular opening hours are 9.30am to 6pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 3pm on Saturday.

The recycling centre will not be open on Easter Monday as it is a Bank Holiday.