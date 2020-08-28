Redeemer Athletic Club set to be re-established

Hundreds of youngsters are set to relive the glory days of athletics in the Redeemer area of Dundalk with the re-establishment of Redeemer Athletics Club. It will be a club for athletes of all abilities and will provide training of the highest quality with all coaches involved fully qualified in line with national guidelines from Athletics Ireland.

Initially founded in 1972, Redeemer A.C enjoyed years of success on the track with many notable former athletes gracing the podium. Former Chairman, Donal Cotter remembers those days very fondly.

He said: “Being a Cork man in Dundalk, trips to the Mardyke with a bus full of athletes were very memorable. In 1986, Redeemer A.C was named as 3rd most successful Juvenile Track and Field club in Ireland – a huge achievement for a small club from Dundalk. I’m honoured and proud to have been asked to return as Honorary President of the newly reformed Redeemer A.C.”

Chairman of Redeemer A.C., Anthony Woods, has had the pipedream of re-establishing his former club for the past year. As a member of Redeemer from the age of 7, Anthony specialised in Javelin and despite having dalliances with Nice Athletic Club in France and serving as Chairman of Dundalk St. Gerard’s, his heart was always with Redeemer. Having spoken with the local community he received very favourable responses and was encouraged to continue working to re-establish the club.

“There is a huge amount of talent in the Redeemer area and myself and the committee have been very encouraged with the response from the local community. This is a great opportunity for young people in the area to get involved in athletics and we hope that Redeemer A.C. will become the beacon for sport in the area that it was for me and so many others.”

Since Redeemer announced its return on social media, lots of former athletes have been in touch to reminisce and share their fond memories. Anthony has published lots of photographs on social media with more to come! Former Chairman, Donal Cotter kept a treasure trove of documentation relating to the club going back as far as the club’s foundation in 1972.

Pictured below, is one of Redeemer’s top athletes, Barry Martin who competed for Ireland and ran against athletes including Linford Christie.

The club is in negotiations to acquire sponsorship from local businesses in the area.

Anthony says: “Funding will be key to making sure that we can provide the highest level of facilities for our athletes. As always, businesses in the area have been very generous and we’re hoping to secure further funding as we begin training. We know that people in the area will be keen to have Redeemer A.C up and running again and so they’ll happily support us whenever possible.”

Anthony has been in contact with Clan na Gael GFC with a view to using their extensive facilities for training. Niall Weldon, Chairman of the Clans, and Cormac Woods, Treasurer are both former members of Redeemer A.C. and were delighted to be able to offer their facilities for use, providing another sporting outlet in the area.

Redeemer A.C. will be a Juvenile & Senior Club in the area and will cater for athletes of all abilities in running, jumping and throwing. The club have also teamed up with Redeemer Fitness Fit 4 Life. Redeemer A.C is now open for membership for athletes aged 8 upwards and anticipates that training will begin in November.

Register your interest now on Redeemer A.C.’s Facebook page, by phone/text on 087.7917062 or redeemerathleticclub@gmail.com