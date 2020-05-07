Redeemer Boys’ School share uplifting song ‘My Lighthouse’

The staff and families of Redeemer Boys’ School have shared an uplifting video of them performing to a song called ‘My Lighthouse’ by Irish band Rend Collection.

Those involved came together virtually in recent days with principal Michelle Murray revealing how the video came about.

“The idea was to bring the RBS community together virtually at a time when we cannot be together physically and spread a message of hope,” she said.

“It’s a little bit different from the other videos that have been made by other schools at this time using signs and words. We are doing actions to a song called ‘My Lighthouse.’ The music is by an Irish band called Rend Collection. We felt the symbolism of a lighthouse was very appropriate at this time of uncertainty for our community.

“In light of the Taoiseach’s recent announcement that schools will not reopen their doors until September, we want our pupils and our families to know more than ever that we are right here with them! We will guide the boys to the right path and lead them through all of this!

“There is a message as Gaeilge at the very end which is also very apt: ‘Ní bhíonn in aon rud ach seal.’ (Nothing lasts forever).”

Michelle thanked SNA Allan Matthews for putting the video together.

Check it out below…