The hugely popular Redemptorist Carol Service takes place tonight Sunday 22nd December at 7pm.

This beautiful, candlelit service has become a very important part of Dundalk’s festive calendar. Doors open at 6.15pm and admission is free.

“The carol service has drawn huge crowds for the last few years so we encourage people to come along early to ensure they get a seat. Last year there was standing room only by 7pm,” says choir director, Trevor Clarke.

“We have decided to host the carol service on the last Sunday before Christmas and we hope that that will allow as many people as possible to attend. It’s a time for some reflection on the real meaning of Christmas. Hopefully people can take some time out from the madness of the last few days of shopping and preparation and spend 75 mins or so in St Joseph’s, where they will be able to join in singing lots of traditional Carols with the wonderful Redemptorist Choir, with readings and reflections focussing on the Christmas story.

“In what has now become somewhat of a tradition at the carol service, we will of course be inviting all the children present to come up and join the choir for the last few songs. This is always a really lovely ending to the carol service.”

Trevor hopes that it will be a real family event this year with the carol service taking place so close to Christmas Eve.

“We are hoping that many people will have finished work by now for the festive period and may have travelled home to their families in Dundalk by Sunday evening. So we would encourage everyone to come along on Sunday evening and spend that time together in the beautiful candle lit surroundings of St Joseph’s Redemptorist Church. However, for those unable to be there in person, those who are housebound of who maybe remain abroad for Christmas we are delighted to launch our new streaming service on Sunday evening.

“The carol service, and indeed all masses from St Joseph’s, including the beautiful Christmas midnight mass, will now be live streamed on our new webcam on www.redemptoristsdundalk.ie. So please spread the word and let family and friends know that they too can be with us on Sunday evening and beyond.”