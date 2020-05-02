Redemptorist Choir release beautiful video of Ave Maria

The Redemptorist Choir, Dundalk, have released a special video on YouTube and their Facebook page. The video features their recent recording of the Ave Maria by the 16th century Italian composer Giulio Caccini and features stunning footage of St Joseph’s Redemptorist Church.

Choir director, Trevor Clarke, explains: “The month of May is traditionally known as the ‘Month of Mary’; a time of special devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary. Last summer we recorded a beautiful setting of the Ave Maria (Hail Mary) by Caccini as part of our debut album Lead me, Lord.

“I had always intended to release it separately today with an accompanying video to celebrate the start of the ‘Month of Mary’. So with the help of Chris Clarke we produced a video featuring the beautiful shrine to Our Lady of Perpetual Help in St Joseph’s Redemptorist Church, some shots of the outside of the church and some footage from our recording sessions last July.

“Releasing the video today it seems more appropriate than ever as, due to the COVID-19 restrictions, so many of our parishioners and the people of Dundalk have been unable to visit our beautiful Church for many weeks now. In many ways the video reflects the difficult times we are living in – capturing as it does the real beauty of St Joseph’s Church, both inside and out, and yet the eagle eyed will notice that the doors of the church are closed and the car park empty!

“This unusual situation has unfortunately been a regular feature of the recent social restrictions as masses are said each day by the Redemptorist community behind closed doors. Hopefully this video will be a comforting gift to all who listen to it and a reminder of the beauty that awaits us at St Joseph’s Church in the not too distant future,” said Trevor.

The Redemptorist Choir’s CD, Lead Me, Lord, can be purchased by contacting the monastery shop on 042-9334042 or dundalk.office@cssr.ie. Delivery can also be arranged.

Masses are broadcast each day via the live webcam on www.redemptoristsdundalk.ie.