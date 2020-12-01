Reduced pay parking charges for Christmas period in Dundalk

Louth County Council have announced half price parking in Dundalk will return for the Christmas period once again this year.

As part of the incentive to encourage people to shop local, pay parking will be reduced to half price from today Tuesday December 1st until Sunday January 10th.

This reduction will apply to both on-street parking and the car parks managed by Louth County Council and will be clearly displayed on the pay parking machines.

Charges at the Long Term Car Parks at Linenhall Street, Long Walk and Ramparts Road will remain unchanged.

Pay parking will also be half price in the Marshes Shopping Centre.

Similar half price parking arrangements are also available in Drogheda for the festive period.