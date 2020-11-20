Regional Development Centre and Creative Spark receive funding boost

The Regional Development Centre at Dundalk IT and Creative Spark are among the beneficiaries of new grant funding of €500,190 for Enterprise Centres in Louth.

The Regional Development Centre is set to receive €146,170 under Enterprise Ireland’s Enterprise Centres Fund, while Creative Spark in Dundalk will get €108,000.

Elsewhere in the county Drogheda Enterprise Centre will receive €140,600 and the Ardee Community Development company will receive €105,420.

News of the funding has been welcomed by local Senator Erin McGreehan, who said: “Enterprise Centres are a vital resource for business across the country. They provide space and training for entrepreneurs, and help accelerate the growth of new enterprises in their communities.

“The centres that we have in Louth have been hugely influential in driving economic growth in our local communities. For example, the Regional Development Centre at DkIT has supported over a thousand entrepreneurs and helped incubate over 200 companies

“The funding announced today by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Enterprise Ireland is very welcome and it will ensure that our Enterprise Centres can continue to offer services to local businesses during what is a very challenging and difficult time. I hope that on the back of this funding, we can begin to see recovery plans put in place for the businesses in each centre’s remit over the next six to twelve months,” concluded Senator McGreehan.