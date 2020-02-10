Registration for new Irish youth club in Dundalk takes place on Thursday

As part of a campaign to have a full immersion Gaelcholáiste open in Dundalk under the patronage of An Foras Pátrúnachta, parents are also looking at how to promote Irish with the next

generation.

The first step of this is to open a Youth Club ‘as Gaeilge’ supported by Ógras of Conradh na Gaeilge, with a maiden registration night for interested children taking place this Thursday February 13th at 7pm in the Dundalk Conradh na Gaeilge building at 5 Seatown Place.

A number of parents and teenagers from transition year upwards have already undergone the necessary Garda vetting and youth leadership course in preparation for the opening.

Parents and children are invited to drop in on Thursday to meet the leaders and enjoy some crafts and games with the team.

The club is open to children ranging from fifth class to third year and all the games, activities and crafts will be conducted ‘as Gaeilge’.

This is an important element in the promotion of Irish in Co Louth and the organisers believe that it needs as much support from all interested people as possible if it is to be successful.