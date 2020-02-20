Registration now open for Friends of St Oliver’s 5k Run

Registration is now open for the third annual Friends of St Oliver’s 5K race which takes place on Saturday March 21st at 11am.

You can sign up for the race, which raises much-needed funds for St Oliver’s Community Hospital in Dundalk, here.

This year the event is kindly supported by the Dundalk Credit Union, making it bigger and better for all the event participants.

Medals will be provided to the first 200 online entrants so register quickly to make sure you get one. Tea, coffee and cakes are provided along with a raffle for all participants so bring the family out and make the morning of it.

The event has been a huge success over the last three years.

Last year, more than 200 runners took part and organisers are hoping that even more will put the St Oliver’s 5K on their events’ list for 2020.

Registration, which costs €15, is open online and there will be registration at the Dowdallshill GFC clubrooms at St Brigid’s Park on the Newry Road, on Friday March 20th from 6.30pm to 8pm.

You can also register on the morning of the race from 9am, with the event kicking off at 11am from the GAA club.