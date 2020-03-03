Registration now open for Marist 5k Run

The third annual Marist 5k Run has been confirmed for Friday May 1st.

Registration for the race, which last year attracted over 700 competitors, is now open with a special early bird rate of €15 available here.

Students will be able to register for a fixed fee of €10 in the school at designated times while a family entry of two adults and two children is available for €40 by contacting the school.

The race will get underway on the day at 7pm sharp from the St Mary’s College grounds on St Mary’s Road.