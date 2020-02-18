Registration now open for St Patrick’s Day parade in Blackrock

Details have been announced for this year’s St Patrick’s Day parade in Blackrock.

The parade will take place on March 17th from Cocklehill in Blackrock, starting at 2pm.

The theme for this year’s parade is ‘Land of Giants and Icons’.

Any business, community group, sports club or individuals looking to enter a float in the parade is asked to sign-up here.

Volunteers are also sought to assist and they can sign-up here.

A big crowd is expected for the St Patrick’s Day parade in Blackrock with the Dundalk event taking place the previous evening on Monday March 16th.