Registration now open for this year’s Dundalk 10k

Registration is now open for this year’s Dundalk 10k.

This year’s 5k novelty walk and 10k run will take place on Wednesday April 22nd at 7pm.

An early bird offer of €12.50 is now available. This will remain in place until St Valentine’s Day on Friday February 14th when the price will rise to €20.

You can sign up here.

Last year’s event raised €1,500 each for local charities Dundalk Dog Rescue and Women’s Aid Dundalk. The event also included smaller presentations from local industry that made donations to selected charities, Óglaigh Náisiúnta na hÉireann, the Maria Gorretti Foundation and the North Louth Hospice.

Last year’s race was won by Yared Derese in a time of 00:29:48.