Registration open for National Women’s Enterprise Day events

“It may be virtual but it’s definitely tackling a lot of real world enterprise issues” declared Thomas McEvoy, Louth County Council’s Head of Enterprise “and now’s the time to register.”

National Women’s Enterprise Day takes place on Wednesday, 14th October. This free online event is open to women in business all across Louth and the country.

The theme for 2020 is “Stronger Together,” Thomas explains.

“The morning focuses on managing change, developing the leader within, building your business network and accessing supports. There is a strong under current of self-care running through the programme. In order to run a business, to keep adapting and to be resilient, it is really important to look after your physical and mental well-being.”

The morning session will also feature a special interview with National Enterprise Award winner Sonia Deasy of Pestle & Mortar. Sonia will talk about building an international brand, adapting, innovating and navigating her business through the pandemic.

“Sonia was our guest speaker for the Louth Enterprise Awards back in March and I know, from that experience, that she will both educate and inspire those attending National Women’s Enterprise Day.”

He continues “The afternoon session focuses on Innovation. Many think of innovation as life-changing inventions. But the greatest innovations in any business, large or small, often comes from asking yourself “is there a better way to do this?”. The session features a host of female entrepreneurs who’ve applied innovative thinking to problem-solve, pivot and really drive their business forward.”

Olympic athlete turned entrepreneur Derval O’Rourke will talk about what it takes to perform at peak level and the skills she’s used to pivot away from sport and into business.

National Women’s Enterprise Day will be hosted by entrepreneur and broadcaster Áine Kerr. It will also include specialist workshops on exporting, business finance and managing remotely.

Attendance is free. Registration is quick and easy, just visit www.localenterprise.ie/NWED

Thomas concluded: “This is possibly the most challenging year that business people have faced. Staying strong and working together to adapt, survive and thrive is critically important. National Women’s Enterprise Day is a great way to build that strength and resilience. Don’t delay, book your place today!”

Pictured above main: Áine Kerr, host of National Women’s Enterprise Day, and guest speaker Sonia Deasy