Relatively dry Bank Holiday weekend in store

The current rainfall should clear up by late afternoon with the sun breaking through again.

There will then be a relatively dry Bank Holiday weekend, according to Louth Weather.

The local forecaster is expecting it to be “dry but cloudy tonight with a minimum of 13°C.”

The forecast for the long weekend is then a little better.

Louth Weather said: “SATURDAY – A sunny morning. Cloudier for the afternoon. Sunnier again later, but this could help spark off a few showers. Moderate SW wind. Cooler than Friday at 18°C.

“SUNDAY – A mix of cloud and some good sunny spells. A few showers about, most likely late afternoon and early evening, though some areas will miss these and stay dry. Moderate, occasionally fresh SW winds. Max 17°C.

“BANK HOLIDAY MONDAY – A sunny start. Most of the day will be cloudy, but dry apart from the of isolated shower. Max 18°C.”

FURTHER OUTLOOK: Early indications suggest a wet day on Tuesday, then mostly dry for the rest of the week. As I indicated on Monday, I’m seeing the first early signs of a change in the overall weather pattern we have been stuck in for over two months. It looks like high pressure to our SW will be replaced by blocking high pressure to our east. Still too far off, but some tentative signs of an improvement.”

You can follow Louth Weather’s updates here.