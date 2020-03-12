Remains found at former town dump confirmed as missing Ardee man

The skeletal remains discovered on the site of the former town dump at Townparks in Dundalk last month have been confirmed as those of Ardee man Mark Smyth Reilly, who had been missing for almost two years.

The remains were discovered on February 24th last with LMFM News reporting that DNA results have confirmed the 34-year-old’s identity.

Mark was reported missing in July last year having not been seen since May 2018 in Ardee.

Gardaí have said they are not treating the death as suspicious.