Remembrance Tree Mass to take place in the Friary tonight

Dundalk Rotary Club will host their Remembrance Tree Mass tonight at the Dominican Friary on Anne Street.

All the ribbons that were placed on the Remembrance Tree in Earl Street over the Christmas period will be on the altar during the Mass.

All who placed a ribbon on the tree are invited to attend.

All donations from the tree will be distributed to local charities over the coming weeks.

Dundalk Rotary Club delivered 50 food parcels over the Christmas period and on Christmas Day delivered 20 dinners.