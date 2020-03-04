Renewed appeal for witnesses to fatal collision which claimed three lives

Gardaí have made a renewed appeal for witnesses to the fatal two car collision on the N1 at Carrickarnon in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A blue Peugeot and red Audi were involved in a collision in the northbound lane at approximately 2.13am.

Gardaí say they are anxious to speak to anyone who have been on the road, particularly in the northbound lane, between 2am and 2.30am. In particular they are anxious to obtain any dash cam footage which may assist their investigation.

Three people died in the collision with another male in his 20s hospitalised. A 20-year-old South Armagh man appeared in court in Dundalk on Monday to be charged with his role in the collision. He will appear before the courts again soon.