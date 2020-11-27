Renewed call to support local businesses this Christmas

“Small businesses are the beating hearts of our towns and villages and now, more than ever, it’s important to support them,” explained Dolores Minogue, Cathoirleach of Louth County Council.

In the run in to Christmas, Louth County Council are enhancing supports to make Louth’s towns and villages an even better place to stop and shop.

She continued “We start with the traditional initiatives such as reduced parking charges in Drogheda and Dundalk for December. We are also funding the electricity for the Christmas lights during December and January, and contributing to the installation of Christmas trees, audio systems and street decorations.

“One of our new initiatives is the introduction of parklets. By converting some of the on-street parking spaces into leisure spaces, we can create outdoor dining spaces for local cafes and restaurants. We have also provided financial support to the Shop Local Gift Card campaigns because we believe these offer real benefits to citizens and businesses alike,” Cllr Minogue concluded.

Thomas McEvoy, Louth’s Head of Enterprise explained, “The #ShopLocal campaign is being spearheaded by Louth County Council and the Local Enterprise Office. The campaign includes radio and newspaper adverts, billboard signs, a digital marketing campaign and showcasing the people and stories behind local businesses.”

The advent of COVID-19 has made online shopping a convenient option for all age groups now. “But, just because you buy on line, doesn’t mean it can’t be local,” he declares

“We’re encouraging shoppers to #LookForLouth first. When shopping, make sure to add ‘Louth’ or your local town name to your search, to see if you can get it locally first. Many local businesses now offer a click and collect or home delivery service. You can find our handy Christmas Shopping Directory on www.louthcoco.ie/shoplocal with a huge selection of local businesses with an online shop.”

For retailers, the Local Enterprise Office have launched two new key supports to help build-up businesses in 2021. The SME Retail Business Development Programme and the Retail PowerHouse Forum are free supports which will assist retailers deal with the challenges of Covid, Brexit and online shopping. More information on these supports is available by visiting www.localenterprise.ie/louth.

Thomas concluded: “This has been a tough year for the retail sector and this time of year is critically important to them. The choices we make as shoppers and citizens will impact the survival of many of our favourite small businesses this Christmas. Louth County Council and the Local Enterprise Office are doing our bit to encourage everyone to #ShopLocal. We do hope that you’ll join in.”