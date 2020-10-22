Renewed plans drawn up for three new houses in Jocelyn Street

Renewed plans have been drawn up for three new houses on Jocelyn Street.

Kevin Cluskey has lodged a planning application with Louth County Council in recent days seeking permission for three residential units at 37 Jocelyn Street.

Works will include alterations to windows opes to rear return ground and first floor, alterations to the existing window ope at first floor level to the rear of the main building to accommodate a new balcony, a new flat roof at higher level to single storey rear return, new roof lights to rear pitch, alterations to internal layouts, repair and upgrade works throughout, the creation of the private open space terrace areas in existing rear yard and all associated site works to a two storey plus attic protected structure.

In August 2019 Mr Cluskey was granted conditional planning permission by Louth County Council to change the use of the existing offices at 37 Jocelyn Street – a protected structure – to residential use consisting of four residential units but this was subsequently appealed to An Bord Pleanála who rejected the application.

A decision on the new application will be made by December 14th.