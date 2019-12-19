Renewed plans for 114 apartments at Connolly’s Field submitted

Renewed plans for 114 apartments at Connolly’s Field in Dundalk have been submitted to An Bord Pleanála.

In June Talk of the Town revealed that Coes Road Business Park-based Sprucetree Park Limited had drawn up plans to build apartments on the vacant site. Their proposal also involved a retail element and all associated site works.

The application went before An Bord Pleanála in September for a decision but the board advised amendments.

These have now been submitted with the applicant setting up a website at www.connollysfield.ie where the plans can be viewed. This was not yet live at the time of writing.

The proposed development (12,228sq.m GFA) will consist of 114 apartments and ancillary commercial development involving two retail units (405sqm), a medical centre (728sqm) and office (74sqm).

The residential development is provided in three blocks; Block A (max.6 storeys with lift enclosure over), Block B (max.5 storeys with lift enclosure over) and Block C (max.5 storeys with lift enclosure over), each with private amenity roof gardens. The commercial element is all contained on the ground floor of Block A.

The 114 apartments consist of 51 one beds, 43 two beds and 20 three beds.

The developers are also seeking permission for all associated site and infrastructural works including a new vehicular entrance off The Long Avenue, car parking (83 spaces), cycle parking (150 spaces), bin storage, landscaping, boundary treatments, foul and surface water drainage arrangements.

The proposed landscaping involves a new linear water feature to the east created by deculverting the Rampart River and includes lands owned by Louth County Council. The proposed landscaping to the northern portion of the site is temporary in nature pending the future delivery of a road at this location. The application contains a statement setting out how the proposal will be consistent with the objectives of the relevant development plan or local area plan. A Natura Impact Statement has been prepared in respect of the proposed development.

Connolly’s Field, located beside Tesco Extra, is at the junction of Hill Street and the Long Avenue. In recent years it has been most frequently used for funfairs while Tesco were briefly located there when construction was taking place on their new superstore on the site of the old Dundalk Shopping Centre.

A decision on the matter will be made in the New Year.