Rents continue to rise in Louth despite impact of Covid-19

The average rent for a property in Louth has grown by 4.7% in the last year.

That’s according to the latest Daft.ie Rental Report for Q3 2020.

The report found that the average rent in Louth now stands at €1,294. This is €58 a month more expensive than this time last year.

While the report found that rents in Ireland were up 1.2% year on year, a continued increase despite the impact of Covid-19, in Louth rents were almost quadruple this following a 3.4% increase in the last quarter.

Rents have now more than doubled – up 112.1% – from their lowest point. They are also €329 more expensive than where they stood at the height of the boom.

The biggest increase in rents in the past year have been in relation to five bed houses which were up 15.3% to €1,602. This was followed by one bed apartments which are up 6% to €963. This was followed by four bed houses which were up 6.7% to €1,390. Meanwhile two and three bed houses rose by 4.7% and 3.3% respectively to an average of €1,078 and €1,236.