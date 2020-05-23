Rescue operation takes place after two people get into difficulty in Blackrock

A rescue operation took place in Blackrock after two people got into difficulty in the water this afternoon.

The incident occurred at Priest’s Beach in the village with the alarm raised just after 1pm.

Both the Irish Coast Guard helicopter and Clogherhead RNLI responded to the scene along with local Gardaí and ambulance personnel.

The helicopter landed in the park in the village at 2pm after assisting those in difficulty. It departed the scene shortly before 2.15pm.

Those who got into difficulty, a teenage boy and girl who had been paddle boarding, are thankfully expected to make a full recovery but are being treated for mild hypothermia.