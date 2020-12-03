Restaurants, cafés and pubs prepare to re-open their doors

Cafés, restaurants and gastro pubs will re-open their doors from tomorrow following the move to Level 3 restrictions earlier this week.

As was the case before, in order for pubs to allow indoor dining they must provide a “substantial meal” worth at least €9. Unlike before, food must also be prepared on site.

As a result, wet pubs are only permitted to open for take away and delivery.

Like before, diners will have one hour and 45 minutes to enjoy their meal, and businesses will close at 11.30pm. However, anyone seated more than two metres away from the nearest table is allowed to stay for longer.

A maximum of six people can be seated at one table. Hotels can also offer indoor dining from tomorrow, and will have the same rules as restaurants and food pubs.

It is still not permitted to have any visitors in your home or garden unless you’re in a social bubble, and the public are reminded to only meet up with up to six people from two other households. People are also still expected to stay in their county.