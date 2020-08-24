Return to Education and Training with VTOS Dundalk

Would you like to return to learning and maintain your social welfare benefits at the same time? VTOS Dundalk offers free, full-time courses to help you reskill and upskill to prepare for employment or further learning.

If you are over 21, and you, or your dependent spouse, are on a social welfare payment (or signing for credits) for more than 6 months, then you may be eligible to take part in a VTOS course.

The following one-year courses are available in VTOS: Return to Learning QQI Level 3, Basic Skills in IT QQI Level 3, Skills for Employment QQI Level 4, Skills for Retail QQI Level 4 and Leaving Certificate for Adults.

VTOS is currently taking applications for these courses, which start in September.

By taking part in VTOS, you retain all Social Welfare benefits and avail of free course materials and fees. A travel allowance and childcare supports may also be available. There is also an increased payment for learners in 21-25 age group.

For anyone returning to learning, VTOS offers a welcoming and supportive learning environment with supports available in reading, writing, Maths and Study skills if needed.

If you would like any more information on VTOS or if you want to apply, please contact us by any of the following ways: Contact Sinéad on 042 9364647/ 087 7868881 or email sfearon@lmetb.ie

You can also check out the Facebook page ‘VTOS Dundalk’ for updates on courses and activities in the centre.