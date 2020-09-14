Return to some summer weather expected this week

There’s good news on the local weather front for the next few days with a return to some summer weather predicted.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for the next few days.

Louth Weather’s summary read:

Warmer than normal

Drier than average

Sunnier than average

Lighter winds than expected

“BACKGROUND – It’s been a very long time since high pressure had such a strong control of our weather. Pressure will rise close to 1030hPa by week’s end, ensuring dry and sunny conditions most of the time.

“MONDAY – A mix of clouds and sunny spells today. Light to moderate SE winds. Max 18°C.

“THE REST OF THE WEEK AND THE WEEKEND – More of the same. Dry. Variable cloud cover but some good sunshine at times, more so towards the end of the week. Breezier on Thursday, otherwise light to moderate winds. Very warm for the time of year on Tuesday at 22°C, then temperatures falling back slightly.”

You can follow Louth Weather’s updates here.